DEAN L. WITT

Dean Lee Witt, age 65, of Beloit, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2021, while at his home after a two year and three month courageous battle with lung and brain cancer.

Dean was born on Sept. 24, 1955, in Beloit, the son of Lester and Violet (Hansen) Witt. Dean graduated from F. J. Turner High School in Beloit in 1974. He married his wife, Brenda Bennett, on Sept. 16, 1995, at the Central Christian Church in Beloit.

Dean worked for GM starting in 1986 and retired in 2002. He also worked at the Alibi Bar and Grill in Beloit until 2020. Dean was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan and always enjoyed his adventurous trips to Lambeau Field. Dean also enjoyed snowmobiling and boating among many hobbies, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren.

On Jan. 8, 2019, Dean accepted Jesus Christ as his personal God and Savior, confessing and asking for forgiveness and also took his first Holy Communion.

Dean is survived by his wife, Brenda, of Beloit; two daughters, Melissa Witt of Beloit and Christine Witt (Michael Joseph, fiance) of Oshkosh; five grandchildren, Tayanna Kings, Kyaira Kings, Jordan Witt, Korey Witt and Kyle Witt; a sister, Lois (Roger) Elliott of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; a brother, Denis Witt, of Beloit; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dale Witt.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Shahid Shekhani, and the Mercy Health Hospice of Janesville, especially Natasha, Sara, Crystal and all the other nurses and staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Dean’s memory.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. Ninth Ave., Brodhead. A visitation will also take place at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will conclude at the Newark Cemetery outside Beloit.

For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.