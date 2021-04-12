Steven L. Gissing, age 70, passed away on April 9, 2021, at the Birch Tree Group Home in Fort Atkinson.

Steven was born on Dec. 28, 1950, in Monroe, the son of Lawrence and Catherine Gissing.

Steven was an avid train enthusiast and knew where every train and train track was located in southern Wisconsin. Steven loved to eat at McDonald’s and Culver’s, he loved the Christmas and holiday seasons and enjoyed participating in various activities like the annual Christmas dinner sponsored by the Apostolate of the Handicap “Campions Champions.” Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Steven is survived by his five siblings, Susan Sack of Freeport, Illinois, Sharon (Gary) Keller of Juda, Shirley (Shane) Miller of Highbridge, Wisconsin, Connie Gissing of Monroe and Dave (Linda) Gissing of Monroe; three nephews, Joseph (Carrie) Sack of Tomball, Texas, Jim (Tracey) Sack of Freeport and Dan (Kelly) Sack of Bridgeton, Missouri; seven great-nieces and great-nephews and two great-great nieces.

Steven was preceded in death by both parents.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Birch Tree Group Home in Fort Atkinson for the special care they gave to Steven over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.

Funeral services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. Ninth Ave. in Brodhead on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. A visitation also will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will conclude at Greenwood Cemetery.

For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.