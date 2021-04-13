Brodhead volleyball brings home regional title

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent

The Brodhead girls volleyball team got on a hot streak to end their regular season, winning three out of their last four games heading into the postseason.

Despite the shortened season, the Cards posted a record of 8-3 and earned the one seed in their regional pod, giving them the bye in the first round of regionals on Saturday, April 10.

As hosts of the event, the girls were able to watch the regional semifinals as Clinton, the No. 3 seed, battled with No. 2 seed Parkview for the opportunity to play Brodhead in the finals.

