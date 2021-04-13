Open-air classroom: Couple donates land for Parkview nature preserve

By Mary Hookham, Correspondent

One couple’s love for the land combined with a local school district’s desire for high-quality learning options is creating a beautiful partnership. The Sunny Peace Prairie will provide tranquil nature experiences and educational adventures for Parkview School District students and the general public.

“We had the land and are getting up in age with no children, so we wanted to make it into something useful for the kids,” said Norm Aulabaugh.

Aulabaugh and his wife, Carol, donated 75 acres located at 2604 S. Coon Island Road to the Parkview School District to be restored as prairie grassland and hardwoods preserve. The property is about 1.5 miles from Orfordville and has a conservation easement held by Groundswell Conservancy in Madison to ensure it will remain a prairie conservation preserve forever.

