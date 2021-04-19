PEARL WIDEMAN

Pearl Marie Wideman, age 96, of Juda, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021, at the New Glarus Nursing Home.

Pearl was born Jan. 4, 1925, in Janesville, the daughter of William and Estella (Tripke) Reigle. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1944. She went on to earn her teaching degree through Green County Normal School. Over the years while raising a family and teaching full time, she worked toward and earned her bachelor’s degree.

She began her teaching career in Jordan Prairie country school in rural in Brodhead, in the 1945-’46 term. She later taught at Jordan Prairie again, then the Decatur Country school and the Decatur consolidated. Pearl retired from Brodhead elementary schools in June 1989. After her retirement, she became a member of the Green County Retired Educators until recent years.

Pearl was also a 50-year member of the Green County Homemakers, having been a member of Oakley Homemakers, Richland Homemakers and Juda Mid-Century Homemakers clubs.

For a time she also served as a 4-H club project leader.

Among her favorite things to do were baking, working in her flower gardens, or attending family gatherings for birthdays, holidays and family reunions and traveling. She and her husband had traveled to Hawaii, several European countries, the Caribbean as well as several of our western states.

She always had a supply of her homemade cookies on hand, which earned her the name of “Cookie Grandma,” which was given to her by her great-grandchildren.

Surviving Pearl are two of her sisters, Dorothy (Jay) Feldt of Evansville and Clarice (Mike) Elvekrog of Stoughton; a daughter, Patsy (Lyle) Thorp of Reedsburg; a son, Jeffrey (Dee Indergand) Wideman; three grandchildren, Pamela (James) Frazier of Reedsburg, Shawn (Nhu) Thorp of Stoughton and Blane (Mo) Thorp of Reedsburg; six great-grandchildren, Josey and Jaymee Frazier, Devin Thorp, Brittany Meinert, Caitlyn and Treyvor Thorp, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, John, on July 26, 2014; her parents, William (Bill Sr.) and Estella Reigle; three brothers, Gerald (Marilyn), Bill Jr. (Lorraine) and Bob (Mary); as well as three sisters, Eleanora (Raymond) Pinnow, Joyce (Edwin) Frederick and Evalyn (Richard) Hale.

Private family services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Burial will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.

Memorials may be made to Green County Hospice or Nine Angels Scholarship Fund for Juda Schools.

For more information, go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.