ROBERT J. NORDENG

Robert James Nordeng, age 59, of Janesville, passed away on April 10, 2021, at the Agrace Hospice Care Inpatient unit in Janesville after a long battle with diabetes and kidney failure.

Robert was born June 14, 1961, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of James and Carol (McDonald) Nordeng. Robert was married to Diana “Dee” Freeman on Nov. 11, 1989, at their residence in Afton.

Robert grew up in Afton and later worked and retired from the GM plant in Janesville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, online gaming and watching NASCAR racing and football. He also enjoyed working on old trucks with his father and his best friend, Randy.

The family would like to send many thanks for all the prayers received and thanks to the Janesville Rescue Service, as well as all the doctors, nurses and social workers at Meriter Hospital and Mercy Care Dialysis. The family cannot express their appreciation enough to the staff and workers at Agrace for caring for Bob and Dee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Agrace Hospice of Janesville, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.

Robert is survived by his wife, Diana “Dee” Nordeng; one sister, Cheri Nordeng of Tomahawk, Wisconsin; five stepchildren, Jodi (Steve) Pinnow, Lynne Bass, Paul Campbell (Jess Luepnitz), Paula (Dave) Lathrop and Angel (Todd) Klementz; 25 grandchildren including spouses; 14 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, Gary A. Campbell.

A celebration of life was held at Boundaries Bar and Grill in Beloit on April 18, 2021. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. For more information, go online to

dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.