Victor “Vic” Gilbertson age 94 of Monroe, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Monroe Health Services. He was born September 17, 1926 in Adams Township in Green County, WI, the son of Carl and Sigrid (Anderson) Gilbertson. After leaving the family farm he moved to Milwaukee, WI, in 1942 where he worked at Allis Chalmers until being drafted into World War II. Victor served in the United States Army and was stationed in the South Pacific until his discharge in 1944. Following his return, he moved to Milwaukee and later to New Glarus where he worked at Pet Milk for 15 years. On May 1, 1948 he was united in marriage to Edith Graef in Rockford, IL. In 1964 he moved to Monroe and began working at Roy’s Dairy for many years and finishing his working career at Larson’s Whey plant in Juda until his retirement.

Victor is survived by his three children: Stephen (Eileen) Gilbertson of Brodhead, WI, Christine Hartwig, and Jeffrey (Cathy) Gilbertson both of Albany, WI; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Edith, parents; two daughters: Charlene Rowland, Joanne Charles Adcock; two grandchildren: Stacy Rowland and Eric Hartwig; three brothers: Orville, Burnell and Vernus Gilbertson; five sisters: Magnel Johnson, Stella Gilbertson, Esther Gilbertson, Alice (Denny) Gilberson, and Sally (Roy) Davis; one son-in-law: Charles Adcock.

Victor was a member of Adams Lutheran Church and Cecil-Jones VFW Post #2312 of Monroe. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and playing cards.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Erickson Funeral Home (801 East Milwaukee Street. Argyle WI. 53504) in Argyle with Rev. Shelley Nelson of Adams Lutheran Church officiating. A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM 10:45 following the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will be in Adams Lutheran Church Cemetery where military graveside rites will be accorded by Cecil-Jones VFW Post #2312 of Monroe. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

Masks are suggested to worn while attending the visitation and funeral.