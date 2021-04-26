Gary L. Hawkins, age 83, of Brodhead, passed away at home on Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was born on March 10, 1938, the son of Orville and Doris (Berndt) Hawkins.

Gary is survived by his son, Doug (Sherri) Hawkins; daughter, Terri (Kurt) Severson; son, Travis Hawkins; and two sisters, Vicki Ingwell and Rhonda (Craig) Buhlmann. He had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Vic Ingwell.

Gary’s passion was dairy farming for over 40 years. After farming he worked for Knight Manufacturing (Kuhn North America Inc.) and retired at the age of 70.

Gary’s kids would like to give a very special tribute to his lifelong friend Bob Olsen. Also a special thanks to Denise Arfsten, Gary’s home caregiver. Without Denise’s compassion, kindness and patience, Gary would have not been able to stay in his home.

In honoring Gary’s wishes there will be no public funeral services. The family will have private funeral services at a later date.

Memorials can be sent to the family in his memory and should be mailed to the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 26, Brodhead, WI 53520.

DL Newcomer Funeral Home is serving the family, dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or 608-897-2484.