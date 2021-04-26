Trudy MacLaren, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, holding the hand of her daughter, Sally. Trudy was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Cloyd and Alice Houts. She grew up with two sisters, Mary and Barbara, and one brother, David.

Trudy met and married David Dyer MacLaren on June 23, 1951, in Michigan. Trudy and David loved to dance to music of the big band era. They were lucky enough to dance together for 67 years until David passed away in 2018.

As they raised their three children, Trudy and David moved to Omaha, Nebraska; back to Pontiac, Michigan; on to Oconomowoc and Wisconsin, Wisconsin; Batavia, Illinois, and finally to Albany, Wisconsin.

Trudy was an entrepreneur, opening an antique shop, first on her own, and later with other artists and antiquers. She loved to research her pieces, find all of us unique gifts and collections and travel with David and a big van of furniture, dishes glassware and more to antique shows and events. Trudy even had her own cable television show at one point. Trudy’s business savvy was only one facet of her personality that made her a success. Trudy truly cared about people. If you came into her shop as a customer, you left her shop as a friend. If you needed her help or support, she was there for you.

Trudy was a loving and fun mother, daughter, sister, Nomie and Nomie-Great. She always celebrated all of our birthdays, anniversaries and every holiday. Trudy loved to entertain; she decorated, cooked and served everyone with hospitality and care.

Trudy was a volunteer at her church and in the community. She was a faithful member of the Lutheran church wherever she lived at the time.

Trudy is survived by her sister, Mary Linseman; her brother, David (Beth) Houts; and her sister-in-law, Norma MacLaren; her children, Mac (Sharon) MacLaren, Carrie (Duane) Marlette and Sally MacLaren-Meuer; her grandchildren, Drew (Erin) Meuer, Kyla Meuer, Carly (Brian) Linzmeyer, Silvie Marlette, Ian (Sam) Marlette, Cassie MacLaren and Camille MacLaren; great-grandchildren, Marigold Meuer, Abraham Meuer, Conley Linzmeyer, Jaxson Marlette and William Marlette; and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Trudy was preceded in death by her husband, David MacLaren; her sister, Barbara Dodt; and her brother-in-law, Robert MacLaren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland. A graveside funeral service will be held at noon at Albany Cemetery in Albany, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace.

Cress Funeral & Cremation