LINDA L. WAHL

Linda Lea Wahl, age 69, passed away while at the St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville.

Linda was born on April 24, 1952, in Monroe, Wisconsin, the daughter of Fritz and Lois (Reasa) Friedly.

Linda enjoyed playing cards, reading, watching the Packers and doing puzzles.

Linda is survived by her son, Dan Wahl; her father, Fritz Friedly; a sister, Peggy (Don) Niedermeier; and two nephews, Brad (Jill) Niedermeier and Bryan Niedermeier (Krystynn Reinart).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois, on Aug. 1, 2018.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial concluding at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. Condolences and cards can be directed to the family via DL Newcomer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 26, Brodhead, WI 53520.

Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.