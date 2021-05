Brodhead High School Junior prom was held outdoors on Saturday, May 1, at the high school. In the front row are paiges Aubrey Gulden and Dustin Moe. In the second row from left are Cora Hafen, Queen Kyleigh Raupp, Ellie Yates, Kiarra Moe, Jersey Medenwaldt and Madisyn Kail. In the third row from left are King Gage Boegli, Brady Malkow, Owen Leifker, Brady Bruns, Seyler Weeden and Josiah Engen.