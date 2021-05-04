TIMOTHY D. HANNA

Timothy David Hanna, age 63, passed away on April 30, 2021, in Brodhead, Wisconsin.

Tim was born Dec. 14, 1957, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard and Catherine (Shreiner) Hanna.

Tim was married to Donna Bong on March 2, 1998, while attending the NASCAR race in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tim is survived by his wife, Donna; two children, Timothy (Lauralee) Hanna and Jennifer (Eric) Morgan; four grandchildren, Erica, Ryanna, Alex and Danielle; two siblings, Jeff (Renata) Hanna and Sandy (Skip) Franz; and many other nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Ric Hanna.

Tim was retired after 25 years as a U.S. Postal Service carrier. He loved playing in his band with his dad and brothers, the Dick Hanna Band. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races with his family and friends as well as taking his grandchildren to the pony swim in Chincoteque, Virginia. He had many fond memories of his trips to North Carolina to vacation and drink “moonshine” with his North Carolina friends. Tim on occasion was also known to bring back some of his own bootleg to Wisconsin and eat the moonshine fruit.

Upon Tim’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded in Wisconsin with pending memorial services and burial in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at a later date.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family locally. Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.