Shawn Condon, 46, of Brodhead, died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 20, at his home. He was born on Feb. 28, 1970, in Monroe, the son of Lyle Condon and Donna Scheidegger. He attended Brodhead High School. He worked for Douglas and Son Septic Service. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, music, and his dogs, Tilley and Sophie.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Scheidegger of Brodhead; six children: Chantel (Jonathon) Pagano, Shawna Condon of St. Petersburg, Fla., Nicholas Condon of South Beloit, Ill., Kaitlin (Jake) Thorpe of Albany, and Alicia Condon and Kylie Condon, both of Brodhead; grandchildren: MyLee, Tanis, Ariel, and Jon Jr.; two sisters: Debbie Farmer of Belvidere, Ill., and Cheryl Buss of Orfordville; five brothers: Jeffrey (Kit) Condon, Glenn (Kathy) Condon, Randall Condon, Kent Condon, and Brett (Vickie) Condon, all of Brodhead.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Condon, step-father, Levi Scheidegger, and a brother, Rickey Stabler.

A Celebration of Life will be held today, Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Everson Funeral Home in Brodhead.