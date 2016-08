By Mary Ann Inman

Reporter

The Clinton Community District School Board met at the Clinton High School in Room 311 on Monday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. Board Members present were: Gary Gilbank, Tom Howard, Dustin Esselman, Ken Luety, Evelyn Propp, and Melissa Manthei. Jill Gunderson was absent.

Pick up this week’s printed edition for full story….