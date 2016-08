By Mary Ann Inman

REPORTER

Village President Connie Tracy called the meeting to order on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. Board Trustees present were: Ron Torkilson, Art Bushue, and Sonja Capes. Acting Administrator/Police Chief Hooker was also present. Dina Knibbs, Dennis Nielson, and Jeanette Troha were absent.

Pick up this week’s printed edition for full story….