Rock River Thresheree 2016 set for Labor Day weekend

Rock River Thresheree would like to invite you to our 60th annual reunion. It will be held Labor Day weekend, Friday Sept. 2 through Monday Sept. 5, at 51E Cox Road, Edgerton, Wis.

We are located midway between Janesville and Edgerton along Hwy. 51 and Cty Tk M. Featured this year is the John Deere tractors,equipment, and gas engines. The show grounds open at 8 a.m. each day, with breakfast available. Most activities run until 5 p.m.

