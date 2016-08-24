YWCA Rock County 10th annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ deemed a success

The YWCA Rock County encouraged individuals and businesses to organize a team to participate in the 10th Annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes®” event and they came by the hundreds to the Pontiac Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 12.

The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® is an event raises necessary funds to help end domestic violence in Rock County and to support the YWCA Rock County Alternatives to Violence Domestic Violence Shelter and the Transitions for Women and Economic Empowerment programs. Domestic violence survivors Courtney Reith and Makenzi Potts made moving presentations that underscored the whole purpose of the event.

Pick up this week’s printed edition for full story….