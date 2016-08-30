Local car enthusiast carries out dream, plans own car show

By Siara Schwartzlow, Editor

Brodhead’s Kaitlyn Simpson will be hosting a classic car show in Brodhead from 4:30 p.m. to 8 this Saturday, Sept. 3. The event is open to all classic and antique cars and trucks.

“I’ve always really liked anything to do with classic cars,” Simpson said. She says her interest in classic vehicles spiked when she began watching a television show called “Fast N’ Loud.” “I loved watching them restore cars to their full potential,” she said.

