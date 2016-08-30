Mistakes prove costly in fall to Clinton Cougars

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals made early mistakes, allowing the Clinton Cougars to capitalize en route to a 32-0 victory over the Cardinals last Friday night in Brodhead.

On the Cardinals’ first possession of the game, they took a gamble, and it didn’t work out. With the football sitting on their own 32-yard line and facing a fourth-and-two, senior Matt Schmitt lined up to punt the ball but instead raced toward the sideline and appeared to gain the first down; however, Brodhead-Juda was called for a holding penalty on the play, and the Cougars were whistled for a late hit, which wiped out the first down.

