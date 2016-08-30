Cross country off to strong start

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

On a picture-perfect day for a cross country season opener, the Cardinals had several strong performances in the annual Brodhead Invitational last Thursday afternoon. The boys’ squad took home the title with 24 points, and the girls’ team placed third with 53 points.

The boys’ squad dominated the competition with four runners in the top ten. Junior Michael Hatter edged Evansville/Albany’s Benedict Gallager by a second to take the race. Hatter had a time of 19:04, while Gallager finished with a mark of 19:05 in an exciting battle.

