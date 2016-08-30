Pearl Island committee shares updates

Over the next month, trees will be removed from the wooded area between the Mill Race and the Sugar River in the area starting south of the headgates and going north to the dam. Signs will be posted warning recreational users of dangerous areas.

Most of the tree removals will be ash trees, and a few will be walnut trees. The Pearl Island committee has spent the last two months working with a local logging company to come up with a plan that will allow us to harvest the ash trees before they die from the Emerald Ash Borer. At the same time, we will be able to protect and improve the forestry wetland we have been blessed with.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….