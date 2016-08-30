Tenth annual horse show a success in Brodhead

Over 30 communities in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois were represented in this year’s tenth anniversary of the Brodhead Covered Bridge Horse Show.

Show organizers would like to thank the following people and organizations:

Craig Rosheisen for plowing, Gilby’s Small Engine Repair of Monroe, the Brodhead Leo Club for helping to set up and take down the arena, the Brodhead Police Department, Brodhead Water and Light, Johnson Tractor of Juda, Jim Huffman and the Brodhead School District for the bleachers, Candy Benner of Storybook Farm for equipment; and the following sponsors: Sugar River Veterinary, Brodhead Veterinary Clinic, Pinnow Hometown Pharmacy, Jeremy Pinnow and Associates, Arn’s Auto Service, Spring Grove Mutual Insurance, Quest International, Bank of Brodhead, LPL Financial, Gassers True Value, Bridges Bar & Grill, Fibs North, Walmer’s Tack Shop, Day’s Feed, and Brodhead Chevy.

Thank you also to those who helped in the ring, on the gates, and in registration. We would also like to give special appreciation to all of the participants for the great weekend.