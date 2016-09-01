The hay wagon that tipped over

So the expansion began and instead of only farming the acreage we owned on the home farm, we began to take our equipment down the road a few miles to plant corn, and make hay on the surrounding farms.

We had an old international Scout pickup truck that we used to pull the hay wagons down the road from the field to the dairy barn. We would then unload them, stack the hay in the haymow, and head back to the field for the next load.

I remember that old pickup had a little bit of play in the steering wheel which meant the driver had to pay a little extra close attention to keep the truck from drifting to the right or to the left.

It so happened that I was in the field operating the bailer that day, and it became time to come in for the evening milking. I finished filling the hay wagon, unhooked it, parked the tractor and bailer under a tree, and waited for the truck to arrive to pull that last load home.

When my brother made it to the field I hooked him up to the loaded wagon, and then I climbed up in the load among the bales to lay back and rest as he drove back to the farm about five miles away.

“Keep her between the white lines”, I said as I settled in for a restful little ride.It wasn’t long before I was dozing away as he drove along the narrow road moving up and down the hills and winding around the curves in the road.

I remember it happening very very quickly. My brother accidently ran off the edge of the road and all of a sudden my world was turned upside down.

I was falling through space and there were bales flying all around me as the wagon tipped over and came rolling to a stop.Miraculously, I missed a fence post by inches and I ended up with only a few scratches on my arms and face.

My brother who was driving had frantically hopped out of the cab and was calling my name.I slowly crawled out of the scattered hay and made my way to the cab of the truck.We drove on to the farm in silence.

I was ticked.When we got back I got right to work on the chores, and my brother headed back to field with an empty wagon to clean up his mess.Neither the wagon nor I suffered any major injuries that day and life went on as usual.

Miracles are a mainstay in the life of a believer in Jesus Christ. There are no coincidences. For one thing Jesus himself performed hundreds of them when He walked this earth, and He is still in the business today.Everything we pray for doesn’t end in a miracle, but over the years many of them do, and it is amazing.

I have seen people healed from sickness, guided to make great decisions, and even restored in spirit over and over again.In the gospel of John 15:6 we read this: if you abide in me and my words abide in you, ask whatever you wish and it will be done for you.

It is a thrill to live each day committed to a Savior who really wants to bless his children with answered prayer.He doesn’t always answer exactly like I want Him to, but He does assure me that He is with me each day that goes by.

He gives us enough miracles to trust Him in every circumstance of life.I am pretty thankful my Mom and Dad prayed for the Lord to keep us safe every day as we worked on that farm.God is good.Until next week, may He blessyou.