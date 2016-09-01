YMCA raises $500,000 for new gymnasium

On Aug. 19 the Parker YMCA celebrated the dedication of the gymnasium at the Parker YMCA with Becca Schultz and Anna Kalkofen representing the Parker Charitable Trust along with over 40 individuals and organizations.

The ceremony was a campaign celebration and in honor of Patricia Jeffris Parker where by the gymnasium was officially dedicated and named the Patricia Jeffris Parker Gymnasium.

The campaign raised the $500,000 to pay for the construction cost for the gymnasium. The lead major gift of $250,000 was from the Parker Charitable Trust and the remaining $250,000 was raised by over 40 local individuals and organizations.

YMCA CEO, Dr. Thomas J. Den Boer stated “When the Parker family talks about philanthropic community based giving, they not only talk about it, they act on it. In addition, the local financial commitment was simply tremendous by local individuals and organizations.”