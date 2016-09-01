Police announce Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has joined law enforcement agencies from around the state in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that is targeting drunk driving. Additional officers will be deployed between now and the Labor Day holiday with a particular emphasis on the weekends.

Previous enforcement and educational efforts have been successful in reducing deaths and injuries from alcohol-related crashes throughout the state and this effort aims to further this trend.

Grants from the Dept. of Transportation have provided funds for the development of OWI Task forces throughout the state and these funds, as well as, other grant funds will pay for this additional enforcement.

The local Rock County OWI Task Force is comprised of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as, police departments from Evansville, Edgerton, Milton, and Janesville, as well as the Town of Milton and Town of Beloit police departments.

Sheriff Spoden wishes everyone a wonderful Labor Day holiday but also wants to remind everyone to enjoy the festivities in a safe and responsible manner.