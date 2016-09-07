Brodhead freshman advances to finals in local talent competition

By Siara Schwartzlow, Editor

Fourteen-year-old Molly Kiser has advanced through the Rising Star talent competition held at the Overture Center in Madison. A singer and pianist, she is one of only 26 performers to receive an invitation to the final show, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.

Kiser’s participation in the show began when she saw it advertised online and simply decided to enter. She performed her initial audition in July. Within a few days, she received notification that she had been chosen to move on to the second round of callback auditions.

