Brodhead-Juda runners set personal records in Lodi

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Brodhead-Juda boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each placed fifth at the Lodi Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3. The boys’ squad had 115 points, and the girls had 101 points in loaded fields.

Senior Reuben Larson led the boys with a 13th-place finish with a season-best time of 18:53. Senior Nate Ciabatti earned 18th with a season-best mark of 19:10. Freshman Jacob Staffon continued his strong season with a 21st-place finish in a time of 19:31. Junior Holden Whitledge earned 31st in a season-best mark of 20:02. Senior Blake Burns had a strong race and took home 36th in a season-best time of 20:18. Senior Jeff Moss placed 41st with a time of 20:38.

