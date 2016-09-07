Cardinals bring home a win against Jefferson

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Cardinals (1-2) showcased explosive offensive plays and shutdown defense in the second half en route to a 27-12 victory over the Jefferson Eagles.

“Obviously, we want to get a win every week,” coach Jim Matthys said. “I just think we got to the point where we believed in ourselves. This isn’t any different team than played the last two games. Those guys (Jefferson) came out and drove down the field and we answered and that’s going to happen. Both offensively and defensively, we did an outstanding job tonight.”

