A car and motorcycle cruise benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at Cardinal Lanes in Brodhead. A leisurely cruise will leave from the bowling alley at 10:30 a.m. and last about two hours with a few stops along the way.

Brenda Kranig, volunteer coordinator, encourages anyone to participate.

