Paul E. Miller, 86, of rural Brodhead, including the Orfordville and Footville areas, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, at his home. He was born on Aug. 3, 1930, the son of Homer and Matilda (Walter) Miller, Sr. He worked for Durst Corporation in Shopiere and Manley’s Silica Sand Co. in Hanover. He operated his own excavating company before he purchased Footville Rock and Lime Corporation, which he was still involved with. Paul will be remembered for his sense of humor and always having a joke to share.

He is survived by his son, Allen (Ellen) Miller of Brodhead; daughter, Kathy (Ron) Linder of Blanchardville; grandchildren: Robert and Alexis Miller; Ross, Kaitlyn, and Cory Linder; a great grandchild, Asher; and two sisters: Jean Nybroten of Monroe and Darlyne Klossner of Brodhead. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, and five sisters.

There will be an open house at the Footville Rock and Lime shop in Paul’s memory on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

