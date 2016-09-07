Robert D. Nenneman, 84, of Brodhead, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at the Medina Nursing Center in Durand, Ill. He was born on Jan. 23, 1932, in Monroe, the son of George and Rose (Schneider) Nenneman. He married Claudia J. Tearman on Nov. 15, 1959, in Brodhead. She passed away on Sept. 27, 1986.

Bob attended Brodhead High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He also worked for General Motors of Janesville for over 35 years.

He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Pederson, Davis, Ill., and Tammy Nenneman, Brodhead; siblings, Ruth (Roger) Brobst and Dorothy Nenneman, both of Brodhead, and Nancy Montgomery, Janesville; and a foster sister, Sheila Wagner, Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a sister, Virginia Springstead; brothers-in-law, Wayne Montgomery and Robert Springstead; a nephew, Rick Springstead; and a niece, Judy Krattiger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead with Pastor Mark Neumann officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.

A visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.