Brodhead family attends Olympics in Rio

By Siara Schwartzlow, Editor

Brodhead’s Matt Kessenich spent two weeks in Rio for the Summer Olympics with his family. This included his father, Joe Murphy, mother, Julie Murphy, aunt, Naoimi Castano, and girlfriend, Bedania Blandon.

“We rented a condo across the street from Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro,” Kessenich said. “The first morning, we walked through a farmer’s market and saw all of the fresh foods that Brazil has to offer. We walked up and down Copacabana Beach drinking the local favorite, Caipirinhas.” Caipirinihas are Brazilian cocktails.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….