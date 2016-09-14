Lady Cardinals surge past Clinton in home opener

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

Despite a new cast of characters, the Brodhead Cardinals (3-3 overall, 1-0 Rock Valley) swept conference foe Clinton 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 in the Cardinals’ home opener.

“I’m proud of my team,” Michelle Loeffelholz said. “We’re a young team, even though we do have six seniors. I can see our season being great. Our first and second games were just a lot of coming together as a team and doing what’s right and bringing everyone up instead of putting people down.”

