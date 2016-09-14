Daycare blasts students back to school with fun-filled week

Little Prairie Family Daycare celebrated the end of summer in the last full week in August with a fun week stuffed with activities for the kids. They participated in Pajama Day, Sports Day, Art Day, Stuffed Animal Day, and ended the week with a fun-filled day of water play.

This is a yearly tradition for the daycare – saying goodbye to our school friends and helping blast the kids back to school with an end-of-summer party.

Enjoy the school year!