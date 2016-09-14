 

Cardinals fall to Trojans after costly first half

Noah Steinmann wraps up to stop the Trojans' run.

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

Missed opportunities in the first half combined with the Trojans’ potent offense propelled Beloit Turner to a 28-26 victory over the Brodhead-Juda Cardinals (1-3) last Friday.

Beloit Turner struck on their opening drive to take a quick 7-0 lead. After two straight stops, the Trojans faced a third-and-11 on their own nine yard-line. Emiliano Reyes found a wide-open Josh Fell for a 36-yard strike to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, Ethan Burns ripped off a 53-yard touchdown run with 9:17 on the clock.

