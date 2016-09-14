Kyle L. Myhre, 31, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. He was born on June 19, 1985, in Madison, the son of Gerald and Karla (Lipska) Myhre. He married Lindsey M. Lincoln on May 17, 2014, in Juda.

Kyle graduated from Albany High School in 2004, where he played varsity football for four years. He was a member of the FFA, a 4-H leader, and a coach for youth sports. He worked for Kuhn-Knight of Brodhead.

Kyle was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, and the dairy industry, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his children.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsey, of Brodhead; his children, Lincoln and Kaydence; his dog, Zoey; his mother, Karla Myhre, of Albany; his siblings, Kim (Jim) Overland, Hunter and McKenna, Gwen (Roger Bartelt) Myhre, Brittney, Kaylee Tande, and Eliana, all of Albany; Kendall Myhre, of Brodhead; and Kent (Jessica) Myhre, of Evansville; his mother and father-in-law, Dan and Traci Lincoln, of Brodhead; his brothers-in-law, Tyler (Amber) Lincoln and Brenna, of Juda; Reave Lincoln, of Brodhead; his aunts and uncles, Al and Sandy Myhre, of Brodhead; Randy Lipska and Luke, of Quinton, Ill.; Greg Jentz and family, of Fennimore; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Myhre, paternal grandparents, Nila and Perdell Myhre, maternal grandparents, Roscoe and Lois Lipska, a cousin, Jeff Myhre, and an aunt, Kim Jentz.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Albany Lion’s Club in Albany. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany. A visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Albany Lion’s Club. The family requests that you wear one of Kyle’s favorite high school, college, or professional team logos.

A memorial fund will be established.

Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.