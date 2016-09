Rita M. Marsh, 79, of Brodhead, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, at UW-Hospital in Madison. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Brodhead. A visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church on Friday. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.