Anne Marie Denz Sangermano Pitkin, 69, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at the UW Hospital in Madison. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. A visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead.