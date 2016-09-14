Jane Elizabeth Fredrickson

Jane Elizabeth (Ten Eyck) Fredrickson died Sunday evening, Sept. 4, in Alice, Texas. She was born on May 7, 1934, in Madison, Wis. She lived with her parents, Floyd E. and Zelda (Gaper) Ten Eyck, sister, Mary, and brother, Thomas, in their home near Brooklyn, Wis. In 1946, they moved to a farm near Brodhead.

A graduate of Brodhead High School and the University of Wisconsin, she became a grade school teacher in northern Illinois and then in Beloit. There, she met Bill Fredrickson, and they married in 1958.

Their two sons were born after the couple moved to Colorado. Soon after, they returned to Wisconsin, living near Janesville until retirement, which they spent in Alice, Texas.

Janey loved to sing, dance, water ski, help others, and participate in her church. She leaves a big gap in the lives on family and friends.

Jane is survived by her sons, Jacob (Mona) of Norman, Okla., and Joel, who cared for her all the long months of her illness. Her grandchildren are Lainy and Levi Fredrickson, and her step-grandchildren are Daniel and Seth Brown.

The ashes of both Jane and Bill, who died last December, will be returned to Wisconsin to be interned in the Beloit Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held in their church, Immanuel Lutheran, in Alice.