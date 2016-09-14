School District Announces Open House Meetings on Proposed Operational Referendum

Clinton Community School District announces that there will be four upcoming open house meetings on the proposed operational referendum question that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The meetings are scheduled for: Wed., Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m., Clinton High School; Fri., Sept. 23, 5 p.m., Clinton Middle School; Tues., Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m., Clinton Middle School; and Wed., Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., Clinton Elementary School.

On Aug. 15 the Board of Education authorized a resolution to exceed the District’s current revenue limit for recurring purposes and place a resolution for District voters to consider on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Specifically, the District will be asking voters to consider a four year step recurring referendum, $450,000 in year one, $900,000 in year two, $1,350,000 in year three and $1,800,000 in year four.

The year four value of $1,800,000 would remain repeatedly. The additional revenue will be used to maintain reasonable class size, educational programming and supporting student access to instructional technology.

Beginning with the Dec. 2017 tax bill, taxpayers will see a $1.06 increase in year one, and additional increases in years 2 -4 of $.72, $.71 and $.69. As outlined in the following chart, the tax impact, overall mil rate value, of the operational referendum will be off-set by the District’s reducing debt service levy. The projected fall 2016 mil rate of $12.24 is expected to decline to a projected $10.61 in 2020 – 2021, again due mostly to the decline of the District’s debt service, mortgage, on the high school built in 2000.

School Year Referendum Costs per $1,000 of Property Value Annual Referendum Costs on a $100,000 Home, Projected Overall Mil Rate*.

Without Pre-paying Debt Service 2017 18, $1.06, $106 ($8.83 a month) $10.57; 2018 19, + $.72, $72 ($6.00 a month) $11.61; 2019 20 + $.71, $71 ($5.92 a month) $12.04; 2020 21 + $.69 $69 (5.75 a month) $10.61.

