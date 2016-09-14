Beloit’s Seventh Annual Ribfest Competition to Benefit Beloit Regional Hospice, Domestic Violence Survivor Center

BBQ lovers, local cooks, chefs and backyard aficionados are hustling to be a part of a premier food event to support Beloit Regional Hospice and the Beloit Domestic Violence Survivor Center on Sun., Sept. 18 at The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Avenue in Beloit.

Beloit Ribfest 2016, sponsored by Brian Mark Funeral Homes, The Beloit Daily News, Finley Dencker, The Rock and a variety of other sponsors will be a family fun event starting at 11:30 a.m., until all the ribs are gone.

Admission is free, and attendees can sample four large rib samples of their choice plus sides for only $10! The popular Collins Grayless Band is returning this year to provide live music throughout the festival. This Rock County band has an up-beat sound that makes folk want to dance.

Prizes will be awarded for First, Second and Third places by the panel of celebrity judges. Other prizes will be awarded as well, including the coveted People’s Choice Prize! All proceeds will benefit Beloit Regional Hospice and the Beloit Domestic Violence Survivor Center.

For more information, or if you would like to participate as a judge, contestant or volunteer, please contact, Brian G. Mark at (608)751-9000 or by e-mail at brian@brianmarkfh.com.

Beloit Regional Hospice staff and volunteers are leaders in quality and compassion who seek to serve all who want and need their care. Through teamwork they advocate for appropriate care while respecting the right of patients to choose their journey and above all hope is always embraced at the end of life.

The non-profit organization’s mission is, “To help make each moment of remaining life as full and comfortable as possible,” for terminally ill individuals and their families in the counties of Boone, Green, Rock, Walworth, Winnebago, Stephenson and McHenry. You can visit their website at www.beloitregionalhospice.com.