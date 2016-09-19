Friends of Carver-Roehl Park to host Fall Fest/Fun Fest

The Friends of Carver-Roehl Park are making plans to hold their 14th annual “Fall Fest/Fun Fest” on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver-Roehl County Park, 4907 South Carvers Rock Road, Clinton, Wis.

The main event this year is a K9 dog demonstration presented by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, David Hoffman, Community Coordinator of Rock County Parks, will be leading a guided hike on the trails in the park.

Musician Jesse Walker will entertain festival goers with a wide variety of music, from old country to rock and roll. There will also be a food stand featuring Wendy’s chili and walking tacos, among other items. Delicious homemade goodies can be purchased at the Bake Sale table.

Festivals goers both young and old can enjoy a relaxing ride through the scenic park in a horse-drawn carriage owned by Gary Bauman, pulled by a team of Belgian draft horses owned and driven by Norris Walley.

Music, horse-drawn carriage rides, and programs are completely FREE.

Children’s events will include a petting zoo, children’s crafts, coloring table, face painting, fingernail painting, and of course playground fun and hiking with your family on the various trails throughout the park.

The quilt for this year’s raffle is a beautiful handmade “Falling Stars” throw, 60” x 72”. Tickets are available at the Clinton Town Bank or from members of the Friends of Carver Roehl group.

This festival is the Friends of Carver-Roehl Park’s only fundraiser. The Friends group would greatly appreciate your support by attending this fun family event. National Mutual Benefit will generously match funds raised at this event up to $2,500. Funds raised from this event will be used for continued improvements within the park.

Anyone interested in being a crafter/farmer’s market vendor should contact Nancy Pope at (608) 676-4605. Donations of “Theme Baskets” for our basket raffle are also welcome, as are volunteer workers. Contact Nancy for further information.

Donations of non-perishable food items for the Clinton Food Pantry would also be appreciated.

October is a beautiful time of the year in Wisconsin, and Fall Fest/Fun Fest at Carver-Roehl Park is the perfect place for you and your family to enjoy nature at its best. See you on Oct. 2!