Clinton Cougars soundly defeat East Troy Friday night

Once again the Cougars would start out scoring early. The Cougars led at the half by a score of 32-6. The Cougars solid play all aspects of the ball would prove to be too much for East Troy.

With keeping East Troy’s offense on the sideline, that would allow the Cougar offense rack up over 600 yards. The final score was 56-6 Clinton. Next week’s contest will prove to be a tough matchup as the Cougars will travel to a very solid performing 3-1 Jefferson team.