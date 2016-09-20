Brodhead Falls to Big Foot in Volleyball Matchup

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Big Foot Chiefs showed off all their offensive weapons in a sweep (25-7, 25-11, 25-16) over Brodhead (6-6 overall, 2-1 Rock Valley) in a first-place matchup last Thursday, Sept. 15.

Game one was all Big Foot, and the Cardinals had no answers. The Chiefs raced out to a 16-1 lead. Big Foot exploded for a 14-0 run to seize control early. Kate Santeler dialed up a couple of aces to set the tone for Big Foot.

