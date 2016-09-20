 

Brodhead Falls to Big Foot in Volleyball Matchup

Abbey Johnson hustles to save an errant pass.

Abbey Johnson hustles to save an errant pass.

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Big Foot Chiefs showed off all their offensive weapons in a sweep (25-7, 25-11, 25-16) over Brodhead (6-6 overall, 2-1 Rock Valley) in a first-place matchup last Thursday, Sept. 15.

Game one was all Big Foot, and the Cardinals had no answers. The Chiefs raced out to a 16-1 lead. Big Foot exploded for a 14-0 run to seize control early. Kate Santeler dialed up a couple of aces to set the tone for Big Foot.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….

 
 
 