Laura L. Hodgson, 82, of Brodhead, stepped into eternity on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at the Virginia Highlands Nursing Home in Germantown, Wis., surrounded by all of her children. She was born on May 16, 1934 in Mt. Hope, WI, the daughter of Edward and Bessie (Kettner) Ransom. She married Don M. Hodgson on Feb. 14, 1959, in Lexington, Neb. He passed away on Oct. 8, 2011.

Laura grew up in Shady Dell Township near Mt. Hope, Wis. She graduated from Mt. Hope High School in 1952. After high school, she moved to Boscobel, Wis., and worked as a telephone operator. After a time, she moved to Benson, Ariz. and worked as a waitress. Laura moved back to Wisconsin and then met her husband.

While Don worked as a handyman and then a machinist, Laura was a full-time mother and housewife. After moving to Brodhead in 1970, Laura worked part-time for the local school district cafeteria. She later realized her dream of a college degree by completing the restaurant and hotel cookery program at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, Wis.

After her children were grown, Laura dove into planting her garden every spring and canning vegetables every fall. She enjoyed being active in her church, writing, and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her children: Jacquilyn (Donn) Komschlies and Scott (Beth) Hodgson, both of Appleton, Wis.; Michael (Randa) Hodgson and Eric (Kate) Hodgson, both of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; Julie Hodgson of Brodhead; James Hodgson of St. Louis, Mo.; and three granddaughters: Chelsea and Erinn Komschlies and Cheyenne Hodgson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Helen Kinder, and a brother, Howard Ransom.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. yesterday, Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Brodhead, with Pastor Krystal Goodger and Tim Snell officiating. Burial was in Mt. Ida Cemetery in Grant County, Wis. A visitation was held from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church Tuesday.

A memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.