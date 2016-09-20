Runners Finish Strong in Rock Valley Classic

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Brodhead-Juda cross country squads took part in the Rock Valley Classic on Tuesday.

In the senior race, Jeff Moss placed fourth with a time of 18:34.9. Nate Ciabatti’s strong cross season continued, as he secured sixth in a mark of 18:46.7. Reuben Larson earned eighth in a time of 19:10.2. Blake Burns crossed the finish line in 13th with a time of 20:06.5. Tyler Urness finished a couple spots behind Burns at 15th in a time of 20:22.4. Jack Policastro took 28th at 26:04.3, and Logan Ford finished 29th with a time of 26:09.9.

