Tristan Hendler bowls perfect game

Sixteen-year-old Tristan Hendler bowled his first-ever perfect game at Cardinal Lanes during the Saturday league earlier this month.

“It was the third game,” Hendler said. “I was just expecting it to be an ordinary game because my other two were normal.”

As his game progressed and Hendler’s perfect score remained, he saw a 300 on the horizon. “After the first three strikes, I started feeling a little nervous.I had to constantly take deep breaths and pretend it was my first shot,” he said. “As I made it to the tenth frame, my legs started shaking. I had to put my ball down and sit for a minute to calm myself.”

