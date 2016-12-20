Police to crack down on drunken motorists during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

To combat drunken driving, the Brodhead Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin in participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign from now through Jan. 1.

“Although drunken driving is 100 percent preventable, on average, someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash in Wisconsin every three hours,” Chief Chris Hughes said. “And while celebrating the holidays, people may be tempted to drive when they are impaired. During the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, our officers will be out in force to arrest drunken drivers before they kill or injure themselves or an innocent victim.”

