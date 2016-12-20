Charlene Juanita Gilbertson, 92, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, Wis.

She was born Jan. 8, 1924, in Mt. Pleasant, Wis., the daughter of Henry and Cecil (Anderson) Disch.

Charlene married David Kettle on May 22, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 1961. Charlene married Olaf Gilbertson on July 1, 1962, in Evansville, Wis. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1996.

Charlene loved butterflies and the color blue. Family and church were always a priority. She had a strong faith and loved music, holidays, and birthday parties. Charlene loved the farm, working in her strawberry patch and vegetable garden and then canning the harvest. She loved sewing for her family and helping with their 4-H projects.

Charlene was a member of the Plymouth United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Ladies Guild at the church and taught Bible school in the summer.

Charlene is survived by her

children: James Kettle of New Albin, Iowa; Jeanne (Dennis) Socwell of Footville; Jill Riese of Orfordville; Jeffrey Kettle of Footville; and Teresa (Erin) Gilbertson of Oregon; 30 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; brothers: Robert Disch of Union Grove; Rex (Ila) Disch of Brodhead; and Daryl (Joann) Disch of Evansville; sister, Becky (Dennis) Collins of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; sister-in-law, Margaret Disch of Pewaukee; daughter-in-law, Linda Kettle of Footville; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, David and Olaf; son, Jack Kettle; daughters, Judy Heyerdahl and Janice Balch; grandchildren, Jodi Kettle, Brenda Swanson, Barry, Brian and Bradley Heyerdahl, and Jimmy Balch; great-great-grandchild, Kennedy Balch; brothers, Raymond, Donald, and Roger Disch; daughers-in-law, Linda (Lynn) Kettle and Connie Moore; sons-in-law, Bill Riese, Dale Christopherson, and Gordon Heyerdahl; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Laird.

Funeral services were held at Plymouth United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, with Pastor Gail Ray officiating. A visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill in Orfordville.

Burial was in Plymouth Cemetery, Town of Plymouth, Wis.

St. Elizbeth Manor in Footville was Charlene’s home for two-and-a-half years. She was blessed with many dear friends and compassionate staff. They all loved Charlene! Special thanks to Mother Catherine and the staff for giving Mom a warm, loving home where she felt safe and loved by all.