Seesaw game ends in tough Cardinal loss

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Cardinals (1-4 overall, 1-3 Rock Valley) dropped a thriller to the McFarland Spartans 69-65 in a Rock Valley crossover matchup last Tuesday.

The Spartans raced out to an 8-2 lead to snatch the early momentum. McFarland’s leading scorer, Annalise Demuth, sparked the hot start as she caught the ball on the block and executed a turnaround. Moments later, she displayed her outside shooting and knocked down a three.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….